Time for a restyling too Volkswagen T-Crossprotagonist of our preview test drive, the compact SUV of the German brand which with over 1 million units sold in just 4 years since its launch, of which 100,000 in Italy alone, returns to the market with a facelift which further enriches the offer of this model thanks to some aesthetic and technological updates.

Dimensions and exteriors

New Volkswagen T-Cross is also born on the MQB platform, it has a length of 4.13 meters, with 27 mm more than the previous version, a width of 1.76 meters and a height of 1.55 meters, slightly higher than in the past. Finally, the wheelbase is 2.53, a more than interesting wheelbase distance for a B-segment SUV. The stylistic innovations they are already clearly visible at the front, with a new design of the bumper and grille, which is why we also have the slight increase in length that we mentioned previously. LED headlights with IQ.Light Matrix headlights are standard and are included on the top of the range. The underbody protections in Silver are distinctive, with the rims ranging from 16 to 17 inches and boasting 3 different patterns. There are just as many new colors introduced in the range for the new Volkswagen T-Cross, Grape Yellow (a sporty bright yellow), Clear Blue Metallic (an elegant light blue) and Kings Red Metallic (a light bright red). The rear has also been revised, with new light clusters and a new bumper. The load capacity has remained unchanged, with 385 liters which can become 455 liters by sliding the rear bench forward and reaching 1,281 liters by folding down the seats which have a 60:40 split.

More tech interiors for the Volkswagen T-Cross

Moving on to the interior, the new Volkswagen T-Cross presents a revisited and more technological dashboard. The new virtual cockpit is standard, with the digital instrument panel that can go from 8 to 10.25'' depending on the versions. At the center we then find the new display of the integrated and floating infotainment system with dimensions ranging from 8 to 9.2'' equipped with updated software and the possibility of integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also in wireless mode. A little further down we find the backlit controls for the climate control system, another small novelty of this restyling. Overall, the interior of the new T-Cross features greater attention to detail and use of materials, with soft-touch surfaces, padding and specific stitching that differentiate it from the previous version. The ADAS equipment package is extensive, with Travel Assist as standard, a system that regulates the speed based on traffic and the route with Integrated Lane Assist. For around 800 euros it is possible to add the Tech Pack which includes, among other things, the Air Care Climatronic and the parking camera with Rear View.

Engines

The offer of engines of the Volkswagen T-Cross restyling will include in Italy a single 1.0 TSI three-cylinder petrol engine with two power levels, 95 and 115 HP, the latter increased by 5 HP compared to the previous version. The first engine is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox only, while the more powerful version is available with a 6-speed gearbox or a 7-speed DSG automatic. The maximum speed is 180 and 192/193 km/h respectively depending on the transmission option. Traction, however, is always front. In other countries a 1.5 150 HP engine will also be available.

How's the new Volkswagen T-Cross?

In our first contact behind the wheel of the new Volkswagen T-Cross we carried out a test drive on medium distances, with a motorway section from Verona to Bologna and a mixed extra-urban and city section. Overall, the compact SUV of the German brand has maintained the characteristics of comfort and versatility that have been the keys to success in recent years. The on-board soundproofing is good, without any particular rustles or creaks. During acceleration the three-cylinder perhaps makes its presence felt a little too much but still offers good ideas for daily needs. Visibility and steering and ride balance are also excellent. The reactivity of the digital instrumentation has also improved. Finally, as regards consumption, the data found in our test were found to be in line with those declared by the Wolfsburg car manufacturer, with an average between 5.6 and 5.8 litres/100 km.

Price and fittings

The new range Volkswagen T-Cross will include three trim levels, Life, Style and R-Line. The car has already arrived in dealerships for an initial open house, with orders starting in the final months of 2023. As for the pricethe Volkswagen T-Cross restyling starts at 26,200 euros and rises up to 30,900 euros.