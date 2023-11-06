The new Volkswagen T-Cross in Life trim represents the entry level of the German brand’s range, with an already complete package that includes the new LED headlights at the front and rear, the 16″ Nottingham alloy wheels but also technological contents such as the Dynamic Road Sign Display, the 8″ Digital Cockpit digital instrumentation, the navigation-ready infotainment system with 8″ floating touch screen, the wireless App-Connect smartphone integration for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the USB-C interfaces and Park Assist front and rear. The safety and driving assistance systems include the main ADAS, including Front Assist with emergency braking and Travel Assist, consisting of ACC adaptive cruise control and Lane Assist lane keeping assistant. The T-Cross in Life trim is offered with both the 95 HP 1.0 TSI engine and the 115 HP unit also combined with the 7-speed dual-clutch DSG gearbox.

The new Volkswagen T-Cross with Style or R-Line

The new T-Cross Style is recognizable for its interior materials and elegant aesthetic details, while the R-Line underlines its sporty character with specific R-design interiors and bumpers. Both include as standard new 17″ alloy wheels in specific designs (Manila for Style, Valencia for R-Line), tinted rear windows, LED interior lighting, front seat lumbar adjustment and 10.25″ Digital Cockpit Pro digital instrumentation ”. The Style trim level also features IQ.LIGHT Matrix LED headlights with cornering and all-weather light functions as standard. At the rear we find the new horizontal light strips that join the front and rear lights, as well as the 3D design of the rear lights and dynamic turn signals. Among the new functions of the headlights there are also welcome and goodbye light animations.

An additional pack for Volkswagen T-Cross

The Style and R-Line trim levels are associated with the more powerful 1.0 TSI with 115 HP, with manual or DSG gearbox. The range of the new Volkswagen T-Cross can be further completed with the addition of the special Tech Pack package, available on all three trim levels at the price of 800 Euros. The latter includes the rear-view camera for parking, Keyless door opening and keyless starting and Climatronic touch automatic dual-zone climate control.