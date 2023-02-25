Volkswagen aims to make money the even more sustainable ID electric family, especially as regards the materials used in the interior. During this year, updates will arrive on ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.7 in terms of coatings that have been used for the first time on the ID. Buzz. As an example, Seaqual yarn as a material for seat covers. This fabric is made with 10% collected marine debris and 90% recycled PES yarn. The CO2 emissions from production are almost a third lower than with conventional roofing materials.

Volkswagen already uses a large number of new materials for the interior of the ID. Buzz, and these will now be introduced in the other models of the ID. family step by step. For example, alternative materials made of plastic collected in the oceans or old PET bottles (to be exact, 63 x 500ml bottles) are used in numerous places inside the new Volkswagen van. The outer material of a seat cover is made with Seaqual yarn, which is made from 10% collected marine debris and 90% recycled PES yarn. This saves 32% of CO2 emissions compared to conventional surface materials. In seat covers with ArtVelours Eco, the recycling rate is 71%. Furthermore, the surfaces of the headlining and floor lining of the ID. Buzzes are made entirely of recycled polyester. Recycled plastic is also found in the insulating layer of the carpet. The same applies to components such as the underbody paneling and wheel arch liners.

Volkswagen no longer uses chrome for the door trim, dashboard and steering wheel clip parts of the ID. Buzz because the production of chromium harms the environment. The chrome has been replaced by a chrome-looking liquid paint with a bio-based binder. Some of these recycling innovations from the ID. Buzz will now be introduced in ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.7. In the case of recycled plastics, such materials include PET bottles and old fishing nets. These plastic waste materials are processed into granulates and can then be reused. Depending on the requirements, the components can be made using only a small proportion of recycled materials or completely from them. In interiors, reused materials must always offer the same characteristics as conventional ones. This applies both to their appearance and to their durability and longevity.