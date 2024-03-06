The anemones and sea cucumbers have now taken up residence in the fifteen Aventador Ultimae's, which have been lying at the bottom of the ocean for two years. You don't hear the animals complaining, but the insurer and the owner of the sunken Felicity Ace do. In 2022, a fire broke out on the transport ship, causing the Felicity Ace and all cars on board to sink.

Almost 4,000 sunken cars, including Porsche and Bentley models, are not something that you can 'quickly arrange online' with your insurer. It is estimated that there is more than 140 million euros worth of damage. And at insurer Allianz they don't think they should pay at all. Together with the owner of the ship and four other companies, Allianz has started a lawsuit against Volkswagen.

Volkswagen had not reported the dangers of EV fires

According to prosecutors, the fire started with the battery of an electric Porsche and parent company Volkswagen had not informed the insurer of the danger and the necessary measures for such vehicles. This first lawsuit started a year ago, but according to… Bloomberg the parties have now paused briefly, because a second lawsuit about the ship is taking place.

In addition to a lot of Volkswagens and Audis, there were about 1,100 Porsches on the Felicity Ace and another 189 Bentleys. A few copies of the last batch of Aventadors were also on the burning ship. Lamborghini still hoped that these could be saved, but to no avail. Production of the Lambo was briefly restarted.

The Felicity Ace remains on the bottom

The Felicity Ace is located at a depth of about 3,000 meters, about 400 kilometers from the coast of the Azores. The ship and all its contents will rest there, because the Felicity Ace is in no man's land. The owner is therefore not obliged to store the items. Also nice: if you want to show up a Lambo there with a submarine with a cheap game controller as control, then that's fine.