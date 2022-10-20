Swedish, Danish and English investors have filed a lawsuit against Volkswagen. They suspect that Volkswagen is lobbying against sustainability through other industry associations, while they are actually communicating a green message to the public. This reports Reuters. They want Volkswagen to be transparent in such matters.

The plaintiffs are pension funds that own shares in Volkswagen. At the general meeting of shareholders, they asked whether Volkswagen thinks their lobbying work could backfire. They fear reputational damage for Volkswagen, as well as operational damage. And this would be bad for their own investment in the brand. Volkswagen declined to answer.

Although Volkswagen did want to share which industry associations they work with, but that would not be enough. The investors want Volkswagen to explain whether the goals of the associations match Volkswagen’s goals to reduce emissions. The purpose of the lawsuit is to make this an agenda item at the shareholders’ meeting.