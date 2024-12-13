The vehicle manufacturer Volkswagen would be studying the possibility of moving production of the Golf model from the German factory in Wolfsburg to Mexico in an attempt to reduce costs in the midst of negotiations with workers about the future of the company.

Several German media assure that “there are many scenarios on the table” and that the future of Golf manufacturing “is the basis of one of them.”

Considered one of the flagship models of the European group, Volkswagen barely sold 10,000 Golf vehicles in North America in 2023 and the electric version is not expected to hit the market until at least the end of 2028.

Currently, production of the Golf only takes place at the company’s global headquarters in the German state of Lower Saxony. In Mexico, the group has a factory in Puebla, where years ago it also produced the Beetle model for the North American market..

In any case, this is one of the scenarios to be discussed in the next rounds of negotiation between the company’s management and the workforce regarding the future of the company and the adjustment plan that assesses the closure of three manufacturing plants in Germany and the consequent layoffs in an attempt to drastically reduce operating costs.

After eight generations of this vehicle, Volkswagen has sold more than 37 million units worldwideabove the records of any other company car.

“The Golf is a cult vehicle around the world and has been an anchor for Volkswagen’s stability in Lower Saxony, Germany, and far beyond for decades. And if I have my way, that’s how it will continue to be,” he said. warned the head of the works committee, Daniela Cavallo.