The group Volkswagen and PowerCo SE, the battery company of the Group founded in July 2022, intend to accelerate the construction of its global battery business through rapid expansion in North America. Oliver Blume, CEO of the Volkswagen Group, and François-Philippe Champagne, Canadian Minister for Innovation, Science and Industry, signed an Addendum to the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of August this year in Wolfsburg , to identify potential sites for a gigafactory in Canada.

The two sides will carry on collaboration in different areas: the creation of value in the field of batteries, the supply chains of raw materials and the production of cathode materials. In addition, PowerCo and Umicore, a group specializing in materials technology, have agreed to study a strategic agreement for the supply of cathode material for North America. In September, the two companies announced that they would collaborate in Europe, forming a joint venture for the production of cathode precursors and materials.