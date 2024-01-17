A historic overtaking, albeit based on monthly data, which makes us reflect on how the car market in Italy is changing. In December 2023 the Volkswagen brand sold more cars than Fiat, a historic figure from the point of view of registrations: since 1928 the Turin brand has dominated the scene but the decline in recent times has brought the car manufacturer which is part of the Stellantis group to give way, for now only monthly, to the Wolfsburg giant.

Fiat sales down

In fact, according to data provided by UNRAE, Volkswagen sold 220 more cars than Fiat, with 10,523 cars registered for the Italian brand compared to 10,752 units for VW, with the latter increasing its market share up to 9.7%. in December. On the contrary, Fiat fell by 16% compared to the same period of the previous year, with its market share falling from 11.9% to 9.5%. The best-selling model for the Turin car manufacturer in the last month of 2023 was the Panda, which is also the best seller on the entire Italian market, with 6,946 cars delivered against the 3,490 units of the Volkswagen T-Roc, the best-selling model for the German brand in Italy.

Relaunch in 2024?

The situation is different throughout 2023, with Fiat still withstanding the impact of the market: the year in fact ended with 174,580 registrations of which 101,579 Pandas. However, the total sales of the Italian Stellantis brand also reflect a decline compared to the previous year, with a -2.45% with the annual market share consequently falling to 11.14% compared to the previous 13.59%. For Fiat, therefore, 2024 promises to be an uphill battle which however will also see important innovations which could give new life to registrations: first of all the launch of the new 600 but also the arrival of the new Panda which will be unveiled in July, without forgetting the first deliveries from Fiat Topolino, the twin electric quadricycle of Citroen Ami which under the Double Chevron brand has achieved very positive results.