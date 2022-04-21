Volkswagen has made some improvements for the software dedicated to ID templatescoming to the version 3.0. The electric cars sold by the Wolfsburg brand will be able to benefit, through Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, of a particular technology that involves the use, according to a very generic definition, of the swarms of data (swarm data). It is a flow of information, at the network level, therefore not individual, that allow the car’s software to evaluate a long series of road cases far greater than in the past.

The 3.0 software will be integrated free of charge in the cars already on the road through an Over-The-Air update available from the next few weeks. But what will the next improvements consist of? For example, there will be an important change to the Travel Assist driving assistance system. Thanks to the presence of two rear radars and ultrasound control, it can monitor the traffic around the car and, starting from a speed of 90 km / h on the motorway, provide active assistance during lane changes. Once activated, it will be sufficient to operate the direction indicator to start the lane change. For this to happen, the sensors must not detect any objects in the surrounding area and the capacitive steering wheel must sense the driver’s hands. Of course, the driver can intervene at any time and take full control of the car. Data swarms make it possible to use anonymous information collected by other Volkswagens.

Other systems will also be improved, such as the Park Assist Plus. After activating the search, which is possible up to a speed of 40 km / h for longitudinal parking and up to 20 km / h for transverse parking, the assistant will be able to park autonomously using the environmental sensors and taking full control of the vehicle. ‘car. To start this procedure, it will be sufficient to stop in the selected parking space, press the brake and activate the parking process using the dedicated command. The system remembers parking maneuvers at speeds below 40 km / h with a travel distance of up to 50 meters, which is useful for those who collect their car in their home garage every evening.

Version 3.0 will allow the vehicle to be more precisely located within the lane, thus indicating the lane change in good time at intersections and motorway exits, information also indicated in the ID. Light (the light strip under the windshield) now equipped with new features such as warnings about nearby dangers. This is possible thanks to the Volkswagen’s Car2X technology, able to make cars “talk” via the WLAN radio standard and receive information in real time on high traffic areas, the arrival of emergency vehicles or cars stopped due to breakdowns.

The voice controlwith an increase in response speed and an increase in recognition quality, now around 95%.

Last but not least, there will also be an improvement in the charging phase. It will be possible to reach a maximum power of 135 kW (instead of the previous 125 kW) on models equipped with a 77 kWh battery. Battery Care mode, which limits the charge level to 80%, will be useful in colder periods