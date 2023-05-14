Volkswagen’s new software platform can wait. Developed by indoor unit Cariad, this new architecture was expected to make its debut over the next year. But that will not be the case, and Volkswagen itself announced it, explaining that its entry into the global car panorama will take place in four or five years.

Priority to new models

The reason for this decision? Prioritize the launch of new Porsche and Audi models. At this point, the plans of the VW Group change: the new Porsche Macan, for example, will no longer be built on the basis of the 2.0 platform that has been slipped but on the 1.2 architecture, which will be ready next year. “We will build great cars on that platform – said the chief operating officer of Volkswagen, Arno Antlitz – This gives us some flexibility to postpone the 2.0 architecture to 2027 or 2028″.

Autonomous driving expectations

We recall that the new 2.0 software platform, which was initially supposed to support not only the new Macan but also various premium models from Audi and Bentley, had to be able to guarantee level 4 autonomous driving. But a number of development issues have led to repeated delays in introducing this architecture and, consequently, the models associated with it. The new Porsche Macan is once again an example: last October its launch on the market was postponed because, according to a spokesman for the Zuffenhausen company, “The hardware behind the crossover is great, but the software is still missing.”

Cariad Revolution

“The new work team will be very strong and will focus on the relaunch of Cariad”concluded Antlitz, referring to the revolution of the company’s board executive that will be led by Peter Bosch, set to take over from Dilk Hilgenberg. Volkswagen’s chief operating officer also added that Cariad is looking for one external support to slow the rate at which it is burning cash: This should also help Volkswagen introduce more electric vehicles to the world, Carscoops reported, contributing to its ultimate goal of becoming a leader in electrification.