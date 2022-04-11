Since the beginning of 2020 we have gotten used to living, from near and far, in spite of ourselves major international crises. On a health, industrial and geopolitical level, substantially unpredictable events have confronted humanity with new realities, which can be very complex to deal with. Above all, they are difficult to predict. Looking at the automotive sector, the semiconductor crisis it made mass production difficult, and the negative events followed one another at a pace that sent optimism into the attic. In mid-2021, many hoped for a return to normal already by the end of that year; today there seems to be much more realism. For example, the management demonstrates this Volkswagenwith its top financial administrator it sees the end of the chip crisis only well into 2024.

Arno AntlitzChief Financial Officer of the Volkswagen Group, said that the semiconductor crisis will be longer than expected. And this, of course, touches us closely: cars will continue to arrive late at dealerships, with increased delivery times. “We see in the whole of 2022 a situation where supplies will be below expectations. It may improve somewhat in the current third or fourth quarter, but more significant improvements should only occur in 2023. However, even with this evolution, structurally the whole system will still not be fully operational.Antlitz said according to Automotive News reports.

Obviously the war in Ukraine does not help in this sense. Volkswagen continues to cancel shifts in factories because there is a shortage of cables and electrical parts. Last but not least, an epochal decision is on the horizon: transform the factories of the Group so that they can no longer be powered by coal, but by natural gas. We must stay at the window: if the German government decides to cut ties with Russia, the decision will be definitively made and all local car manufacturers will have to adapt. For this reason, Volkswagen has not yet implemented the transformation of the plants.