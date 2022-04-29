Apparently last Wednesday was World Design Day. Too bad, missed another opportunity to wear our finest designer tie. Or is it not intended for that?

Anyway, Volkswagen used that day to throw a Tweet into the world. That doesn’t sound very special, but the Tweet contained the photo above. A concept of an ID Buzz pickup truck.

Oddly enough, this can appeal to us. You have a back seat, so there is more than enough room inside to sit. And that deep loading platform can also be handy. We have no idea what we’d put in it, but that’s a problem if this ID Buzz pickup actually goes into production.

This is not unfamiliar territory for Volkswagen. The Type 2 was available in several pickup variants. In addition, we already know that a California camper from the Buzz is on the way. What would you put in the back of this ID Buzz pickup?