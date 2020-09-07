The diesel scandal price Volkswagen lower than 700 million euros within the first half of the yr. And there could also be new burdens. The VW subsidiary Porsche reported attainable manipulation of exhaust fuel values ​​in gasoline autos, which might have improved consumption and exhaust fuel values. By Jörg Lang

The Audi subsidiary is also affected. Nevertheless, it’s about older collection and the gross sales volumes are manageable in comparison with diesel autos. Subsequently, traders ought to rapidly look once more on the enterprise improvement.

The VW Group is constantly catching up after a weak first half of the yr. In July, the variety of deliveries was solely marginally beneath the earlier yr’s figures. And the gross sales launch of the VW ID.3 that has simply taken place marks a turning level: for the primary time, a automobile that was particularly developed as an electrical automobile was introduced onto the market. That would simply be the start. With the VW ID.4, an SUV will comply with comparatively rapidly. Jürgen Piper, trade specialist on the funding financial institution Metzler Fairness Analysis, attests that the group has place in future applied sciences. 33 billion euros could be invested by 2025. Piper believes that Volkswagen will promote a million autos which are electrical or electrical by 2022 on the newest by Hybrid-powered, the e-mobility market chief Tesla will substitute. The present evaluation doesn’t mirror these views. The comparability of the inventory market values ​​alone exhibits that the catch-up potential ought to be on Volkswagen’s facet. The American electrical automobile firm is valued at 330 billion euros on the inventory change. VW, however, would not even obtain 1 / 4 of that.

Our advice: Purchase.



