Since Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine, more and more automakers have decided to withdraw from the country led by Vladimir Putin. First by halting production and sales, as well as imports and exports, and then by completing the sale of its local businesses to other entities. A path that the Group has also decided to follow Volkswagenwhich announced in the past few hours that it has completed the sale of the Kaluga plant and its local subsidiaries.

Agreement reached

The completion of the transaction therefore puts an end to months of disputes that had been created with the Russian authorities on the agreement. In the end, according to an official note issued by the German group, Volkswagen has sold its shares in Volkswagen Group Rus LLC to Art-Finance LLCwhich is supported by the Avilon group of automotive dealerships.

Hundreds of millions of euros

The transaction, as mentioned, does not only include the Russian production complex of Kaluga, but also the branch connected to it which deals with distribution and after-sales and warehouse and financial services activities. We don’t know how much money will go into the coffers of the Volkswagen Group: as reported by Autonews, which cites a source familiar with the matter, there is talk of a figure that is around 125 million euros.

A retreat that started in March 2022

This is therefore the last step that the German giant had to take in Russia to be able to say that it has abandoned operations in the country. We recall that the activity in the Kaluga plant, which is located south of Moscow and which boasts an annual production capacity of 225,000 vehicles optimized by the presence of 4,000 employees, had been suspended in March of last yearprecisely because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.