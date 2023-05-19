The sale includes its plant in Kaluga, southwest of Moscow, which employs about 4,000 people and has the potential to build 225,000 vehicles annually.

“The new owner will buy all the shares in the Russian subsidiaries,” the Volkswagen Group said in a statement. “The deal has been approved by the Russian government authorities.”

Like other major automakers, Volkswagen halted operations in Russia last year after the Russia-Ukraine war prompted Western authorities to impose tough sanctions that disrupted supply chains.

But Volkswagen had to wait for approval from the Russian government before completing its withdrawal from the country.

The sale of corporate assets of “unfriendly” countries (the term Moscow uses for countries it has sanctioned) requires the approval of a government committee that monitors foreign investment.

Volkswagen did not disclose any financial details related to the deal.

But German financial newspaper Handelsblatt said the automaker would get around 125 million euros ($135 million) from the sale, a much lower amount than the actual value of Volkswagen’s assets in Russia.

“All activities have been sold, so we no longer have a presence in Russia,” a Volkswagen spokesman told AFP.

The war on Ukraine prompted foreign companies to leave Russia, including Starbucks, McDonald’s and H&M.

Also, Japanese automaker Nissan sold its assets in the country to the Russian government last year.

French carmaker Renault also handed over its assets in Russia to Moscow for the symbolic sum of one ruble.