Volkswagen says stop production of manual transmissions in China. The German giant, which manages a joint venture in the Asian country together with the local SAIC, has announced that it will close the Shanghai factory in March next year. The staff employed on site has already been informed of the future of the plant: the choice was mainly dictated by the market trendwhich month after month continues to demonstrate how Chinese customers increasingly prefer automatic transmissions for their vehicles.

Among other things, this is a far from recent decision: as reported by Reuters, in fact, a Volkswagen spokesman would have let it be known that the fate of the production of manual transmissions in Shanghai had already been decided several years agoin line with the process of scaling operations at the site over the last few years (the joint venture’s production of manual transmission cars has decreased from 500,000 to around 50,000 annually). “For years, customer demand, and with it our production and number of employees, has steadily decreased – reads a Volkswagen note reported by Reuters – The shareholders met with the board of directors and have decided to suspend production“. In total, around 250 employees will be affected by this decision, who will be offered new job positions within the company.

Different destiny, at least for the moment, for the joint venture that Volkswagen always shares in China with FAW extension, in this case in the northeastern city of Changchun: the company will continue to produce manual transmission systems locally, although production has also decreased in recent years. Therefore, it cannot be excluded that this downward trend could lead to an interruption of productionbut for now, the factory’s fate appears to be secure.