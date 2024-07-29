A little over a month ago, Rivian and Volkswagen announced the creation of a new joint venture in the field of electric cars. In particular, the German giant will invest up to 5 billion dollars in a joint venture with the American manufacturer. An agreement that had immediately raised a series of rumors, since we find ourselves in a context of growing competition between electric vehicle manufacturers and tensions between Western countries and China. But the JV will happen.

Joint venture between Volkswagen and Rivian

In fact, the issue of the joint venture between Volkswagen and Rivian has just been expressed in recent days the German competition authoritywhich was very clear: there are no serious competition problems to fear. According to Andreas Mundt, President of the Bundeskartellamt: the green light has been given to this new partnership, which will lead, as mentioned, to the creation of a new joint venture aimed at creating a new generation electrical architecture and best-in-class software technology.