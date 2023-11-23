Volkswagen was accused of violation of human rights in China, more precisely at the production plant in Urumqi, in the province of Xinjiang. And indeed there seems to be something solid, given that the German company itself has made it known that it has identified some specific risks and suspected cases along the entire supply chain, despite not having found any concrete violations of this type.

Accusation of violation of human rights

“On this topic there is still potential for improvement – admitted Kerstin Waltenberg, head of human rights at Volkswagen, focusing on the entry into force of the Supply Chain Due Diligence Act which took place at the beginning of the year – For this year, our goal is to implement the law as best as possible. But next year we want to go beyond the minimum legal requirements”. For those who don’t know, the Supply Chain Due Diligence Act is the German supply chain law which concerns companies with more than 3,000 employees, who have the obligation to guarantee respect for human rights throughout their production and who, as proof of this, must submit an annual report.

Volkswagen’s position

According to what reported by Ansa, which cites a report by the German publication Automobilwoche, in the event that the cases of violation of human rights mentioned above were ascertained for Volkswagen there could still be a lifeline: the same German giant has in fact made it known that the non-Urumqi factory is not subject to the above law because it is not managed directly by the VW Group, but by a joint venture which the latter shares with the Chinese manufacturer Saic.

Audit by the end of the year

“But that’s not why we ignore the problemwhich is why we are trying to clarify what the situation is there.”, Waltenberg specified. We recall that only last summer the CEO of Volkswagen, Oliver Blume, announced that a independent audit in reference to the Chinese plant in Urumqi, opened ten years ago and for some time the target of a series of criticisms relating to the violation of human rights.