A laboratory for smart and sustainable mobility: this is the role of the island of Print heralso known as Astypalea, at the center of the project “Smart & Sustainable Islands” which sees the Volkswagen Group collaborating with the Hellenic Republic with the aim of gradually converting it to electric mobility, the adoption of digital solutions for shared mobility and green energy.

The project

There are two pillars of the project: 100% electric transport and the availability of renewable energy to cover the needs of the island. The switch from internal combustion engine vehicles to zero emission vehicles is progressing in line with expectations and are currently circulating in Astypalea 84 electric vehicles. 51 residents have replaced their car with a zero-emission model, benefiting from the incentives jointly provided by the Greek government and the Volkswagen Group to facilitate the transition. The protagonist models on the road are Volkswagen e-up!, ID.3, ID.4, ID. Buzz and SEAT MÓ 125. Institutions too – police, airport authorities and municipal administration – travel on electric power, and an ambulance based on the Volkswagen e-Crafter is also operational.

What does the plan include?

To create a virtuous and highly efficient system it will be necessary completely renew the energy system of Astypalea. The plan provides for the gradual transition from historically used diesel generators (with the emission of approximately 5,000 tons of CO2 on an annual basis) to the production of renewable energy from local sources. Two photovoltaic systems have been put into operation so far, which are able to supply the current electric fleet with green energy, among others. At the moment the charging infrastructure includes 20 charging points, 1 DC column with a charging power of 50 kW reserved for the ambulance and 18 wallboxes installed by residents.

Public transport

The revolution also concerns the setting up of public transport on the island: a traditional bus line has been eliminated, which had obvious limitations in terms of capillarity and was only active for a few months, and an on-demand transport service has been introduced – ASTYBUS ride sharing – operational all year round, operated with a fleet of Volkswagen ID. BUZZ is able to satisfy the needs of both residents and tourists. In parallel, the astyGO sharing servicewhich allows users to use electric vehicles – cars, scooters and e-bikes – in a simple and immediate way.

Green mobility

The heart of the new mobility experience is the astyMOVE app, based on the SEAT:CODE Giravolta software platform. The data relating to the new mobility services are significant: between June 2022 and May 2023 ASTYBUS made 27,327 journeys for a total of 211,400 km travelled; total users were 1,762 (19% Astypalea residents, 47% Greek tourists, 34% international tourists), and 25% of Astypalea’s inhabitants regularly use the service. Turning to astyGO, in the summer of 2022 209 users (of which 93% are tourists) used the service, traveling a total of 13,741 km. In both cases, the approval rating is high.

The next steps

The next step – the commissioning is scheduled for 2024 – is the construction of a hybrid system which will include a solar park with a capacity of 3.5 MW and a storage facility and will cover 100% of the needs for recharging electric vehicles and up to 60% of the island’s total energy demand. By 2026, the new energy system will be further expanded to satisfy about 80% of the total energy requirement.

