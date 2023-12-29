A 3-meter-tall bright orange robot towers over Volkswagen's new electric car assembly line in central China. It was imported from Germany. The plant's other 1,74 robots were manufactured in Shanghai.

Volkswagen used to import shock absorbers from Europe for the cars it produces in China. Now he buys them from a Chinese company for 40 percent less.

After relying for decades on German engineers to design cars for the Chinese market, Volkswagen has begun hiring a team of nearly 3,000 Chinese engineers. They will design electric vehicles at Volkswagen's industrial complex in Hefei, a city in central China.

The new strategy, which Volkswagen calls “In China, for China,” is another sign of how China's commanding lead in electric vehicles has disrupted global auto production. Chinese automotive brands are increasingly appearing in Germany and Europe.

However, Volkswagen is doubling down on its unit in China, which is the world's largest automotive market and also Volkswagen's largest. It aims to match the speed and efficiency of Chinese electric car makers, which have grabbed a rapidly growing share of the Chinese auto market.

This has caused the German automaker's sales of gasoline vehicles to fall in China.

China's municipal governments and state-controlled banks have invested in electric car producers, helping them build new factories faster than their sales have grown.

The resulting overcapacity has sparked a price war that has caused electric vehicle prices to fall. Volkswagen wants low costs to ensure its electric cars are competitively priced.

Therefore, in the coming weeks, it plans to start production of its new Tavascan sports utility vehicle in Hefei, for sale in China and export to Europe.

That has also meant painful cuts in Germany — a difficult decision for a company that has been a pillar of German industry since the 1930s.

Volkswagen is seeking to reduce its heavily unionized workforce in Europe, as well as its dependence on high-cost European auto parts makers.

Executives recently announced to staff at the company's headquarters in Wolfsburg that job cuts in Europe will have to be part of a €10 billion global cost-cutting plan.

Volkswagen and Chinese automakers have begun building facilities in China to produce electric cars. The new plants, for local manufacturers such as BYD and Nio, as well as for Volkswagen in Hefei, are among the most modern and highly automated in the world.

By: Keith Bradsher and Melissa Eddy