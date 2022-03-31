More than 100,000 Volkswagen Group vehicles will soon be recalled due to a potential fire risk. Let’s talk about hundreds of thousands of plug-in hybridsrepresentatives of models of different brands of the German group: this was announced by a Volkswagen spokesman, explaining that it is a recall of global level which will involve 42,300 units between Volkswagen Passat, Golf, Tiguan and Arteon, 24,400 Audi branded specimens and other tens of thousands of vehicles of the Seat and Skoda brands.

The potential fire hazard it would be caused by the high voltage battery not sufficiently insulated: according to Autonews, in fact, an inadequate fixing of the engine cover could lead to contact with hot components and subsequently generate flames. There are currently no injuries or casualties related to this problem, yet according to the KBA, the German Federal Office for Motor Vehicles, they have been identified 16 reports of incidents related to this defection. According to the latest rumors, the Volkswagen Group would not be able to replace the engine cover to the vehicles subject to the recall: the cars that will be recalled will simply be removed the engine cover, so as to eliminate the risk of fire, but the piece replacement will arrive only at a later time, when production will resume at full capacity.