You can use the word 'brand' in different ways. You have probably noticed that the Cupra sub-brand is now suddenly its own brand instead of the sporty brand of car brand Seat. The same applies to the strange situation between Polestar and Volvo. We also notice in the other sub-brands with a sporty characteristic that there is a remarkable ambition to break away from the main brand. Volkswagen R is one such sub-brand that now wants to become its own performance brand.

The first step towards independence for the R Division is to open its own pavilion in Autostadt, the tourist attraction next to the VW factory in Wolfsburg. Here R fans can participate in sim racing, view exhibitions, hold R meetings and pick up a new Golf R. That Golf will be fully electric.

When will Volkswagen R become a separate brand?

Since Volkswagen R was founded in 2002, more than 300,000 cars have been produced. Last year a record was even set. In 2023, Volkswagen R delivered 35,000 cars. The brand also promises to focus on 'performance, design, innovation and quality' with the upcoming EV models. From 2030 Volkswagen R hopes to be an electric performance brand.

We hope to find out soon what the electric R's will look like. Volkswagen R boss Reinhold Ivenz said in 2022 that the first electric R concept would be presented in 2024. A great moment to show the prototype in the new pavilion, right? A production version of the concept R is not expected until 2026. So just be patient.