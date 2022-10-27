Volkswagen does not retreat in the race to electric, even after the changing of the guard following the dismissal of Herbert Diess and the arrival Thomas Schäfer and of Oliver Blume at the top of the group. In fact, by 2030 55-60% of Volkswagens will be full electric and for 2033 all production in Europe will be electric cars. Even the sports brand R will only offer battery-powered vehicles.

Volkswagen R future only electric

The date of 2030 will be the one in which there will be only electric Volkswagen Rs. The sporting brand is transformed and will soon say goodbye to sports models with internal combustion engines.

From 2030, Volkswagen Rs will be electric only

The first models of the new era will probably be there ID.3 or ID.4. An R version of theID. Aerothe electric heir of the Passat which will arrive in the course of 2023.

Volkswagen R electric sports car

The Volkswagen R electric sports cars will likely be equipped with top technologies, more efficient batteries and above all more advanced software to raise the overall level of performance.

Even if electric, the Volkswagen leaders for the R ensure top performance

Volkswagen top management try to comfort the purists ensuring that future electric R models will retain the performance typical of the brand, combined with pure driving pleasure, daily usability and fast and convenient charging.

