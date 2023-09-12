In August, the renewed MG became the first brand of Chinese origin (it is owned by SAIC Motors) to lead monthly vehicle sales in Spain. It is just a demonstration of the strength of the landing of the Asian giant’s manufacturers in Europe. They demonstrated it again last week at the Munich motor show, the IAA Mobility, where they took up more than half of the exhibition space. To participate in this race they play with two assets: they have experience in the largest and most competitive market in the world, China; and its appearance in Europe is occurring with prices that are difficult for European manufacturers to assume and that advance what is coming: a ruthless war on electric cars, especially in the lower ranges.

Volkswagen, the European motor giant, does not intend to modify its policy to enter this fight. Starting in 2025, it will manufacture its smallest electric model in Spain, the ID.2 model, which it intends to sell for just under 25,000 euros. “Do you want to eat or die?” responded Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer on Monday to a question about the possibility of getting even lower prices, around 20,000 euros. “There are some companies that are trying to buy market share, it is true,” he said, “but I am not considering throwing the business away. Buying market shares is not sustainable.”

European manufacturers, such as the Chinese or the American ones, have begun the electrification of their fleet with higher-priced models. In this way, they tested with the wealthiest classes, ran fewer risks of lack of profitability and assumed a business niche that did not take up much space in their factories, at a time when combustion engines are the main part of the market. But within two years, the brands are convinced that demand will grow and that it will extend to sections of the population with lower purchasing power.

Despite this, Schäfer qualifies the construction and sale of electric cars for less than 25,000 euros, whose highest cost at the moment is in the battery that powers them, as “the championship of automobile manufacturing,” and considers that if The German consortium achieves this because it will do so for three different brands (Skoda and Cupra will share assembly lines with Volkswagen in its Spanish plants) and with four different models, which ensures a minimum production volume. “And even with that, it is a very very very difficult business,” he said in a round table with different European media, in which EL PAÍS participated.

The manager, also in charge of looking after the different volume brands of the German consortium, is neither displeased with the arrival of Chinese manufacturers – “it was very clear, Europe is the most profitable market in which to operate,” he stated – nor He is one of those who think that obstacles should be placed upon their arrival: “Protection is not good, I don’t believe in it, competitiveness must be faced by having better products.” Yes, he did break a point in favor of equal conditions in the application of European regulations, which is why he asked that Chinese manufacturers “assume European regulations as well, which make cars more expensive than in China.” He gave as an example the future approval of the new Euro 7 homologation, which is expected to come into force from 2026 and will require improvements that will make vehicles between 2,000 and 3,000 euros more expensive.

China is a risk and an opportunity for Volkswagen. Just as it faces, like the rest of the European brands, the arrival of Chinese brands in Europe, it competes with them in its local market, where it has suffered a loss of business share in recent times. A year ago, the Volkswagen Group appointed CEO, Oliver Blume, who has built its roadmap on ten pillars and one of them is precisely China, a source of profits for the consortium. But given the decline in business, Volkswagen Group wants to adapt its product catalog to the local market, in which it plays through three different alliances. In July, for example, it announced the acquisition of 4.99% of Xpeng to secure two electric models solely for that market: “It is the company that best suits us in China, due to technology, mentality and also value, focused in the client and in the software.”

The battle for profitability

The other battle in which the Volkswagen brand is immersed is internal. Suffering from poor profitability in the eyes of the group, it has set itself some ambitious tasks for 2026: an improvement of 10,000 million euros in the income statement through an increase in income and a reduction in expenses. The brand is finalizing the plan that it will follow to assume the new diet and in the work that has been carried out during the summer – the announcement occurred in June -, measures have been achieved for half of the objective.

“Spain is super important” Schäfer defended Spain’s role in the new stage of Volkswagen’s electrification: “It is super important, all the small vehicles have been developed by Seat and we will also manufacture them in [las plantas de] Martorell and Pamplona and we also have the battery plant.” Likewise, he pointed out the relevance of the fact that the Barcelona Seat plant is going to have its own facilities to assemble the battery cell packs and indicated that it is considering how to resolve that part of the manufacturing in Pamplona, ​​where “we are discussing whether we do it ourselves or if a local supplier does it.”

