For the second time in as many months, the Volkswagen Group has stopped production of some of its electric models at its plant Zwickau, in Germany. In particular, the Volkswagen ID.3 and Cupra Born models were affected by this production cut: the stop to assembly operations was in fact ordered at Pavilion 5 of the production complex, with an expected reduction 3 to 2 shifts.

The reasons for the production stop

What led the Volkswagen Group to make this decision was the decline in demand not only for the two models in question, but also for electric vehicles in general. At the moment the German giant has not made it known how many fewer Volkswagen ID.3 and Cupra Born models will be assembled due to this stop, but has reported that it is a strategic move with which the German giant aims to “ensure the productive operation and future vitality of the site”.

The second time in two months

As mentioned, this is the second production stop ordered by the VW Group in less than two months: the group had already stopped production of both the Volkswagen ID.3 and Cupra Born from 2nd to 13th October last at the Zwickau plant, as well as having done the same with the ID.3 only at the Dresden between 2 and 16 October and the ID.4, ID.5, Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron models in Zwickau due to the shortage of electric motors.

Trade unions worried

“The goal now is to reach the best possible solution. The concern remains to understand where this journey will take us”, commented the union representative of IG Metall of Zwickau, Thomas Knabel, to the microphones of the German newspaper Automobilwoche. The reference is to the fact that the union is determining what is best for its workers employed at the German plant involved in this latest production suspension, in light of the fact that industry experts predict weak demand for German-made electric vehicles in the next two years.