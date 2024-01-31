After Renault, too Volkswagen could retrace its steps regarding the listing of one of its subsidiaries on the stock exchange. The Losanga Group has in fact announced that it has canceled the IPO of Ampere, its division dedicated to electric vehicles, and the Wolfsburg giant could do the same with PowerCothe unit that deals with batteries: in fact, it seems that VW itself no longer considers the sale of shares or the potential listing of its company's activities on the stock exchange as a priority this year or next.

Volkswagen's doubts

According to what was reported by Ansa, which cites Bloomberg, Volkswagen would in fact be postponing plans to seek external investors for PowerCo. The reason? The electric vehicle market is cooling, which is why Europe's largest carmaker is also facing questions about whether it can produce its own batteries at scale. We'll see how the situation evolves: at the moment Volkswagen hasn't definitively canceled its plans, but it has them simply frozen. Translated: the group could still go ahead with the PowerCo IPO if the market improves.