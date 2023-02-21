New headache on the subject of emissions for the Volkswagen Group and the detail for the German brand. The Hamburg court ruled in favor of a non-profit organization which had accused the federal automotive authority of having allowed VW to use software for monitoring exhaust gas recirculation deemed illegal. The court ruling could thus generate a maxi recall on the cars of the Wolfsburg giant that use this system and in particular on some models Golf.

The NGO Deutsche Umwelthilfe has expressly requested that the models of Volkswagen’s compact be recalled due to alleged software manipulation of the emission mechanisms, arguing that the KBA authority should never have allowed these vehicles to be placed on the market. “The case was indeed successful,” a court spokesman told Reuters, implying that the authority’s decision to authorize the vehicles to circulate should be reversed. DUH is planning further cases against the KBA involving BMW, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz vehicles which, if successful, could mean up to ten million KBA-authorized cars that would need to be recalled. Immediately after the sentence, VW did not want to make further statements, stating that it wanted to first look at the court’s reasons before deciding what the next step should be.

The European Court of Justice last November has supported the rights of environmental associations to take such action against EU vehicle type approvals based on the DUH lawsuit, which was initially rejected by the Schleswig Administrative Court in 2017. The ruling concerns software installed by Volkswagen to control exhaust gas recirculation, which the courts of the EU have declared illegal under certain conditions but which instead Volkswagen considers in line with current legislation.