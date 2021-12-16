Volkswagen expects its 2022 it will be even more black of the year that is about to end. According to the latest estimates of the German brand, the internal production of the whole of next year will be lower than that of the whole of 2021, already heavily affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and the shortage of microchips and semiconductors. Precisely the aggravation of the situation linked to this latter factor led Volkswagen to revise its forecasts downwards: the problems experienced by the supply chain and supply chain cannot be solved quickly, according to the Wolfsburg-based company, which recently also revised its sales forecasts downwards.

According to Reuters, which cites a Manager Magazine report, Volkswagen is bracing for the possibility that the current shortage of microchips could last. at least until early 2023. “We expect to be busy with this crisis for months and months into the next year – commented a Volkswagen spokesperson – The shortage of components could extend longer ”. At worst, the current sales forecast of 9 million vehicles for 2021 could be further reduced to 8 million specimens in 2022, although it cannot be ruled out that next year deliveries will be only slightly lower than in 2021 as a whole. It must be said that Volkswagen is not the only car manufacturer to foresee a worsening of the situation in 2022: BMW and Daimler have also admitted that difficulties will continue to persist.