A story that began in 1973 and has come down to the present day thanks to a success that has been renewed from generation to generation. Volkswagen Passat turns 50 and VW decides to celebrate one of its historic models by retracing its journey at Techno Classica, the international event dedicated to historic cars to be held in Essen, Germany from 12 to 16 April. The German brand will thus return to the event, three years after its last participation, for the half century of Passat history which will be at the center of the brand’s presence with the slogan “Immer wieder neu” (“Always reinventing itself”) .

Volkswagen Passat, the epic begins

In 1973, the Passat marked the start of a major Volkswagen product campaign and heralded the dawn of a new era in automotive technology. It was the Italian automotive designer Giorgetto Giugiaro who was responsible for the design of the new family, although his original project, called the EA 272, was scrapped at the last minute for cost reasons. Giugiaro thus developed a more rational model on the basis of the Audi 80 B1, characterized by a shapely sedan and a modified front end. The original Passat remains a design icon to this day. Among Giugiaro’s creations also the Scirocco I and the Golf I, both launched the following year. Volkswagen Passat made its debut in 1973 as two- and four-door hatchback sedans. The station wagon version followed in January 1974.

Celebrate an icon

“Immer wieder neu”: always reinventing itself: this is the motto that Volkswagen Classic has chosen to celebrate the anniversary. The Passat is and always has been a lifelong car. From the outset, customers appreciated its all-round qualities and the car continued to improve and develop over eight generations. Time and time again over the decades, the Passat has showcased bold new design ideas, passing on its proven strengths from one generation to the next, as it will continue to do into the future. On May 14, 1973, series production of the new Passat began.

The first changes

The family sedan was launched with a small trunk lid with no through-loading door; the version with a larger tailgate that extended up to the roof and incorporated the rear window went into production only in January 1975. The main generations of Volkswagen Passat will thus be on display in Essen on the occasion of Techno Classica, with visitors thus having the chance to learn about the history of this iconic model.