The new generation of Volkswagen Passat will debut in Europe this autumn, to be precise in September, and it will in station wagon configuration only. A decision also confirmed by Thomas Schafer, the CEO of the German brand, who to the microphones of Autonews reiterated the model’s intention to abandon the sedan configuration. The choice of the Wolfsburg company was dictated by the market trend of the sedan segment, which is constantly decreasing in Europe.

Debut in September

Within the Volkswagen Group, however, the sedan segment will still be represented by the Superb manufactured by Skoda, the new generation of which will make its debut later this year. And the Czech car manufacturer was commissioned to develop both the new generation Superb and the Passat, confirming how today the different brands of the VW group are able to work more closely together than in the past while managing to maintain their independence and identity through different design styles. As for the Passat, we know it will enjoy a sportier character compared to the current generation, thanks to the adoption of more aggressive aesthetic elements such as the front grille similar to that of the new Golf. The engine solutions in which the car will be offered have not yet been announced, but it will almost certainly be the latest Passat available with internal combustion engines, presumably inserted in light hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.