Company says there is stagnation in the market; assemblers are located in São José dos Pinhais, Taubaté and São Bernardo do Campo

A volkswagen this Tuesday (June 27, 2023) paralyzed the activities of 3 automakers located in the interior of the State of São Paulo. The cities in question are Taubaté, São Bernardo do Campo and São José dos Pinhais.

In a press release, the company justifies the attitude by the stagnation of the market, as reported by the specialized portal vrum.

It turns out that the government incentive of R$ 500 million to encourage car sales this year did not move the market as Volkswagen wanted.

Each of the paralyzed factories produces specific vehicle models. The largest in total area is Taubaté. Read their profile:

Taubate

total area – 3.6 million m²;

building area – 396 thousand m²;

vehicles – Polo Track.

São Bernardo do Campo

total area – 1.6 million m²;

building area – 994 thousand m²;

vehicles – Nivus, Polo, Virtus and Saveiro line.

Sao Jose dos Pinhais

total area – 1.3 million m²;

building area – 305 thousand m²;

vehicles – T-Cross.

See photos of the factories:

The Metalworkers Union of Taubaté had already announced a 3-day stoppage that should start on Monday (June 26). The group justifies the decision because of the maintenance of the Selic, basic interest rate, at 13.75% per year at the last meeting of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee).

“The automotive market is one of those that most feel the impact of high interest rates, since most sales in the sector are made through financing”says one announcement of the Union.