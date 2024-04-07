Volkswagen intends to adopt as realistic a growth strategy as possible in China. Word of Oliver Blume, the CEO of the German giant, who reiterated how the company's intention is to avoid setting utopian objectives for its market share in the Asian country and underlining that any figure above 10% would be very respectable in light of the intense competition.

This assiduous desire for realism is dictated by one factor in particular, also recognized by Blume himself: Volkswagen is unable to keep up with its direct competitors at the top of the sales rankings in the electric vehicle segment in China. Again speaking to FAZ, the CEO of the German giant added from this point of view that the new models coming out in the coming years will undoubtedly improve the position of the car manufacturer.

“Despite this, we must not set ourselves utopian expectations – Blume's words reported by Reuters – If in the long term we manage to gain a double-digit market share on the Chinese market which is proving to be growing rapidly, then we will have already achieved an objective very respectable.” Let us remember, for the record, that Volkswagen's overall market share in China fell to 14% last year from 18% five years ago.

We will see if in this respect the range expansion strategy that Volkswagen intends to adopt in China will bear the desired results: remember that the German brand is pushing to expand its product range in the Asian country with the aim of attracting customers in the entry-level segment. level and medium level of electric vehicles.