Despite the decimated production in recent months, the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg is ready to welcome two new models to its assembly lines. Thanks to a investment of 460 million eurosthe German giant will expand the list of cars produced at its headquarters with the entry of the ID.3 and a new electric SUV from the size of Tiguan. Its name has not yet been made official, but we know it will be built on an evolved version of the MEB electric platform, which will be renamed MEB+, and which will boast faster charging speeds and longer ranges.

Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schafer added that this new SUV will rely on batteries with highly standardized unified cells, manufactured by the German automaker itself in the Salzgitter factory starting from 2025. At present, Volkswagen has not provided a timeline for the production of its new electric SUV. According to the latest rumors reported by Autonews, the new MEB+ platform will guarantee a range of up to 700 kilometres and will significantly improve charging times, with possible charging speeds of 175-200kW. As mentioned, the ID.3 will also go into production alongside this crossover: the first examples of the electric sedan will leave the assembly lines over the next year, with the achievement of the full regime is expected instead for 2024. The ID.3 will also continue to be built at VW’s Zwickau plant in Germany.

We recall that, to date, the Wolfsburg plant employs approx 60,000 workers which are involved in the production of several models with internal combustion engines, including Golf, Tiguan and Touran. And the Wolfsburg plant could be the one chosen by Volkswagen to host the construction of its new electric flagship which will be born from project Trinity: a final decision will be made by February next year, the alternative is to build a new plant nearby.