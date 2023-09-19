The availability of microchips and semiconductors, and therefore their supply chain continues to be extremely important for car manufacturers all over the world: according to estimates put forward by the Volkswagen Group, the semiconductors used in the automotive industry will double in the coming years, but above all they will always of higher quality. For this reason, the German giant has decided to work increasingly closely with its suppliers.

New purchasing strategy

“With a high degree of transparency in the semiconductor value chain and with exact knowledge of the components used, the global demand and availability of these components can be determined – commented Dirk Große-Loheide, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand with responsibility for Purchasing and Member of Group Management – This is why it is important extend risk management to individual electronic components, to identify bottlenecks early and avoid them. Both for semiconductors, elements of strategic importance, and for the future developments of the Group, we will rely on purchasing directly from the producers“.

Route change

A rather sudden change of direction therefore: the electronic components will no longer be purchased from first level suppliers who will freely decide which elements to use, but there will be a more close collaboration with Tier 1 suppliers to define which semiconductors and other electronic parts will be used. “Transparency in the chip value chain will allow technical alternatives to be identified and implemented more quickly in case of bottlenecks, while the reduction of hardware variants leads to a lower degree of software complexity”added Karsten Schnake, Member of the Board of Management of Škoda Auto with responsibility for Purchasing and head of the COMPASS task force, which deals with guarantee the supply of semiconductors and protect production.

Electrification has had an impact

The advent electrification and autonomous driving have certainly created quite a few headaches for companies from this point of view, considering how much the demand for semiconductors has grown over the last few years: again according to the Volkswagen Group, the evolution of the automotive sector also requires greater use of high-tech chipwhile demand for the more common ones will remain stable or grow further.

