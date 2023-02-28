Wrongly thinking that something is really dead, is especially annoying if you work at the crematorium. In our case it just makes for a happy surprise. We know that the Lancia Ypsilon is still being sold in Italy, but we had the impression that it was also coming to an end there. Well, no way. The Lancia Ypsilon will reach the highest market share in Italy ever in 2022.

More Ypsilons in Italy than Volkswagens in the Netherlands

Lancia will sell no less than 41,000 copies of the Ypsilon in 2022. That is more than Kia (30,115), Volkswagen (26,174) or Toyota (25,401) sell in total in the Netherlands. And we are talking about one model that has been almost unchanged since 2011. Only the engine has changed over the years and now you can buy it as a mild hybrid.

With 41,000 sales, it is the most popular car in its segment and Italy’s second best-selling car overall. You would almost wonder what such a Lanciaa would do here, if you were to introduce him again. The Lancia Ypsilon would probably become a bit too expensive in the Netherlands due to the BPM. In Italy it only costs about 15,000 euros, and here a Panda already costs more than 18,000 euros.

Why do Italians want a Lancia Ypsilon?

We understand that the Ypsilon is so popular. In terms of appeal, you can compare it to the Fiat 500 (which is technically almost the same), but with two extra doors and a slightly lower price. The Fiat Panda is still a bit cheaper, but it has a different kind of appeal. The Panda also shares many parts. Just like the Ford Ka, which has been discontinued for a while.

Lancia will return to the Netherlands

New owner Stellantis has plans to revive Lancia. The fully electric Lancia Ypsilon will be available in two years’ time and an electric flagship will be launched another two years later. In 2028 we will even have a new Delta. The new Lancia Delta will come to the Netherlands anyway. In 2028, Lancia wants to sell exclusively electric cars – this will mean the end of the current Lancia Ypsilon.