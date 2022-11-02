In the Netherlands, Volkswagen has given up the compact sedan a while ago. The Passat and the Arteon are still there, but the Jetta or the Polo Sedan (from even longer ago) are no longer available here. In the US, the Jetta is still for sale and even as a sportier GLI. It is a kind of Golf GTI with a butt. The design team in California got to work on the Jetta for the SEMA fair.

Let’s not talk about power for a change, but about width. The wheel arches add almost an inch of width. The new wheel arches house 20-inch rims from Rotiform with aerodynamic wheel covers. The front bumper would feed more air towards the engine. Recaro seats and a hip wrapje make the Jetta SEMA-worthy.

Specifications of the Volkswagen Jetta GLI concept

The Jetta GLI retains the well-known 2.0-liter turbo engine, but the four-cylinder gets a new intake for extra cold air, a new intercooler and a new oil cooler. The power increases from 231 hp to 355 hp. The six-speed manual transmission does get a new clutch to handle the power properly. The power goes to the front wheels by the way.

Furthermore, the Jetta GLI gets bigger brakes with six pistons, carbon fiber ceramic discs and a coilover. Volkswagen’s California design chief, Reto Brun, is pleased with the result: “The Jetta GLI concept was an opportunity for our team to demonstrate our passion for motorsport and to create a vision that is even more exciting than the production car. ‘ That worked out nicely, right?