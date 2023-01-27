In the Russian Federation, dealers brought the Volkswagen Magotan sedan from China – this is the name of the Passat model in the Chinese market. The car is offered at a price of 3.5 million rubles, the publication reported on January 27 “Russian newspaper”.

Although Matogan sedans are produced in China with 1.4-liter (150 hp) and two-liter gasoline engines, the output of which is 186 and 220 hp, a hybrid version of the model called Magotan GTE was brought to Russia. The power plant of the machine is built on the basis of a 1.4-liter gasoline turbo engine. and a power of 131 hp, and the electric motor produces 115 hp.

Among the options, the seller announced a panoramic roof, dual-zone climate control, power windows in all doors, a rear-view camera, electric folding mirrors, LED headlights with integrated daytime running lights, a multifunction steering wheel with audio control buttons, cruise control, and a digital instrument panel. .

The car is produced in China at the FAW-Volkswagen joint venture.

On January 24, it became known that Russian dealers began to offer the new Volkswagen Atlas crossover in the Russian Federation, as the Teramont version is called in the USA. A car in the Russian Federation costs from 3.8 million rubles. The four-wheel drive car is driven by a two-liter gasoline engine with a capacity of 235 hp, which is paired with an eight-speed automatic.