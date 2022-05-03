After Stellantis also the Volkswagen group signs an important agreement with Qualcomm which will see Snapdragon Ride system-on-chip (SoC) to implement level 4 autonomous driving systems in the software platform built by Cariad, VW’s tech development division. Consequently, the models that will be born from 2026 thanks to the Trinity project will also be equipped with advanced self-driving technologies provided by the American company. Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess announced the agreement reached between Cariad and Qualcomm with a post on LinkedIn.

“In 2026 with our Volkswagen #Trinity project we will be ready for level 4 automated driving, so it is necessary to have a high-performance chip. I am very happy that we will get system-on-chip (SoC) designed to enable assisted and automated driving functions up to level 4 from Qualcomm, a chip design expert with over 140,000 patents. – explained the Wolfsburg number one – The chips from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Ride portfolio will be used in all of the Group’s vehicles with the unified generation of Cariad software starting in the mid-decade. Important: this does not mean that we will stop working with Intel, it will actually be the opposite: we want to expand our very successful partnership with Mobileye, we are already in talks. “

With Qualcomm Technologies’ high-performance SoCs, the Group will be able to provide a range of automated driving functions secure and scalable. The selection by Qualcomm Technologies, a specialist in the semiconductor industry, is the first of its kind for Cariad, which allows you to define which high-performance computer chips are used for its platform and match them to your software requirements. “The connected, automated car of the future is a high-performance computer on wheels. Behind it lies an enormously complex computing power “said Dirk Hilgenberg, CEO of Cariad. “With our automated driving solutions, we strive to allow customers to take their hands off the wheel in the future. Our software and Qualcomm Technologies high-performance SoCs are the perfect combination to bring this new automotive experience to customers around the world. “