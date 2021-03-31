The Volkswagen company has had a huge media coverage this week after announcing that its operations in the United States would operate under the name “Voltswagen”, with the aim of promoting its range of electric vehicles.

The automaker even went so far as to update the name of its Twitter profile to “Voltswagen”, a typographic game. changing Volks (town) for Volt (synonym for electricity). “We know 66 is an unusual age to change your name, but we’ve always been young at heart. Introducing Voltswagen. Similar to Volkswagen, but with a renewed focus on electric conduction. Starting with our all-new all-electric SUV, the ID.4, available today, ”he posted on social media Tuesday.

Some of the largest media outlets in the United States echoed the news, leaked on Monday, not knowing that it was a joke prior to the April Fools’ Day, the Anglo-Saxon version of our Holy Innocents. But Volkswagen went further. On Tuesday, it emailed reporters a press release quoting its CEO announcing the bogus change. “We could be swapping our K for a T, but what we are not changing is the this brand’s commitment to making the best vehicles for drivers and people everywhere“Said Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Volkswagen of America, in the statement, collected by AP.

Marketing trick

Mark Gillies, a company spokesman, was in charge of communicating Tuesday that it was all a lie. For their part, sources related to the matter commented to Reuters what was a marketing gimmick aimed at drawing attention to your electric vehicle plans. The truth is that the strategy worked, since Volkswagen’s share price rose 5% on Tuesday. At the moment, investors are responding positively to the news of auto companies that, following the example of Tesla, increase their production of electric vehicles.

However, this joke could cause credibility issues to the company, as well as issues with US securities regulators. James Cox, a professor of corporate and securities law at Duke University, said the Securities and Exchange Commission should take steps to deal with such misinformation, which can distort stock prices: “The whole market has turned mad. We need to throw a pretty clear line in the sand I think about what is allowed and what is not”.