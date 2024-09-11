Change at the top of Volkswagen Italy. The division that operates in our country of the Wolfsburg giant has in fact announced that from September 9th the role of CEO has been assumed by Christoph Aringer who thus takes the place of Marcus Osegowitsch, for three years in the role.

Aringer’s Career

Christoph Aringer can look back on a career spanning more than 35 years in the automotive sector,

during which he gained extensive international experience at Porsche Holding

Salzburg and Škoda Auto as. Following the expansion of business activities towards China

of Porsche Holding Salzburg (2004 to 2014), Christoph Aringer held various positions

management positions such as Head of Sales Asia and Overseas for Škoda Auto as in Mladá Boleslav

(Czech Republic), as well as Executive Director Marketing & Sales for Škoda Auto as in Shanghai (since 2018

to 2021). Christoph Aringer was most recently responsible for the Europe region

Southern/Western (Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and Switzerland) as Executive

Director of Porsche Inter Auto, which has over 200 dealers of the Group’s brands

Volkswagen.

Volkswagen’s 70th anniversary in Italy

“Volkswagen Group Italia can boast a solid market position and a network of dealers

highly professional; our task for the future is to continue to strengthen ourselves as a team”the first comment as CEO of Christoph Aringer. Volkswagen Italia was founded in 1954 in Bologna by Gerhard Richard Gumpert with the name Autogerma and in 2024 it celebrates its 70th anniversary, parallel to the 50th anniversary of its presence in Verona.