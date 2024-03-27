Volkswagen is working on an autonomous ID. Buzz as a parcel deliverer

It's great that everyone from all over the world can get stuff at home without having to take a single step, but it does create yet another sector with a workforce shortage. And it's difficult to use robot parcel deliverers, right? Volkswagen thinks differently about this and is working on an autonomous ID. Buzz that can be used to single-handedly deliver packages.

Volkswagen has been working on the self-driving electric van since 2021. They receive help from tech company Mobileye for the software, hardware and digital maps. The extra package on the autonomous ID. Buzz consists of two computers, thirteen cameras, nine lidar and five radar sensors. Each separate system can monitor a 360-degree view of the van. The equipment is connected online and monitors the traffic situation in the area. In this way, the VW could now drive independently in a defined area.

The self-driving ID. Buzz as a parcel deliverer

The aim of the car brand is to introduce the autonomous Volkswagen ID. Buzz to start selling sometime in 2026. Targeted customers are companies in the mobility and transport industry. This includes taxi companies, but also package deliverers. Volkswagen says: 'Autonomous transport offers a possible solution to the shortages by securing supply capacity in the long term.' We just wonder who will throw your fragile package over your fence or leave a 'we missed you' note in the mail while you're at home.

But taxi drivers also have to pay attention to their jobs. “In the future, autonomous vehicles will be able to drive independently to certain charging stations or to customer addresses,” Volkswagen believes. You could then indicate a desired location when boarding, after which the VW drives itself to the final destination and, where necessary, looks for a charging station for a pit stop. You can already experience something similar in some cities in the US.