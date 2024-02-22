They seemed to stray a bit in Wolfsburg, but now they seem to be back on the right path. The interiors are getting normal service again, quality control is becoming stricter and they seem to understand what people want again. A good example is this good news: Volkswagen is working on a new Scirocco and it may even have Porsche technology.

The British Coach reports that an internal design and technology study is underway to see whether it is possible to create a new sporty coupe. If big boss Thomas Schäfer approves the plans, we may get a new Volkswagen Scirocco in 2028. The old Scirocco was technically almost the same as the Golf, but Volkswagen takes a different approach with the new one.

A Porsche Boxster from Volkswagen

According to the sources of Coach the new Scirocco would borrow the PPE platform from Porsche. The new Macan will be on this platform, but the new Boxster will also be on this platform. The new Volkswagen Scirocco would therefore be more or less a Porsche Boxster with a Volkswagen badge. Audi will be working with this platform for the new Audi A6 and Q6.

PPE stands for Premium Platform Electric, which means that the new Scirocco would be fully electric anyway. According to the British article, there is a good chance that there will be two versions: an entry-level with 300 hp on the rear wheels and a Scirocco-R with 400 hp and four-wheel drive. Well, maybe the real purists would have preferred a petrol engine, but you have to admit that this is good news.