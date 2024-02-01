“We're really working on an ID.1 or small ID or whatever the name is going to be. It is very important to have a small, affordable car,” says Kai Grünitz. He is responsible for Volkswagen's technical development. The Volkswagen ID.1 should be smaller than the ID.2 you see above. This means there will be a spiritual successor to the Up.

According to Grünitz, Volkswagen is close to offering an affordable EV: “With our battery cells coming in 2026, we will really reduce the price of the battery.” Until now, the cost of the battery is one of the reasons why an EV is more expensive than its petrol equivalent. Volkswagen is now tackling the price problem at the root.

Will the Volkswagen Group repeat the recipe of the Up/Mii/Citigo and build the ID.1 itself or will there be assistance from outside? 'The question is not “can we build it ourselves, yes or no”. I think from a technology perspective we can do it. Ultimately it's a matter of scalability. And yes, it is very difficult to get a very affordable fully electric car,” says Grünitz.

Will Volkswagen collaborate with Stellantis?

There are already some rumors going around about a possible pact between VW and Opel, Peugeot and the other Stellantis brands. The VW CEO does not want to comment on it now: “We are looking for cooperation partners outside the group, so we will see how this ends.” The bosses of Volkswagen and Ford previously flirted about an ID.2 with a Fiesta jacket, but that does not seem to be happening for the time being.

The Volkswagen ID.1 should become someone's first car

Grünitz continues about the successor to the Up. He says: 'It has to be profitable, but for Volkswagen this car is much more important than making money, because it is the entry into our brand. Your first car should be affordable for you. If you go for an ID.1, then a little later your next car will be an ID.2 or 3 or 4. And for that reason it is very important to have this small, affordable car.'

The ID.1 is not placed on the SSP chassis. This platform will probably be used from 2028 for almost all of the company's cars, from the Polo to the Bentley Bentayga. 'This car [de Volkswagen ID.1 red.] will not be part of SSP, because SSP will come a little later. So it will be a new platform,” says Grünitz. The ID.1 therefore seems to arrive before 2028. VW is still discussing whether the platform will build on the existing MEB platform.