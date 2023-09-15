Volkswagen is saying goodbye to 269 temporary workers at its electric car factory in Zwickau, eastern Germany. The German car company notices that demand for plug-in cars is declining in its home country. According to sources, the jobs of 2,000 temporary employees at the factory close to the Czech border have also become insecure.
