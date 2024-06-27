Volkswagen will invest in US electric car manufacturer Rivian

German auto giant Volkswagen (VW) has announced that will invest up to 4.6 billion euros in Tesla’s American rivalthe electric car company Rivian. “We will invest $1 billion in Ribian. An additional planned investment reaches $4 billion,” the automaker’s X-profile reads.

“The joint venture will create a high-end, software-defined technology,” VW wrote. The deal includes the creation of a joint venture that will allow VW and the U.S. electric vehicle maker to share technology. Rivian shares rose nearly 50% following the announcement. German auto giants are suffering from competition from Chinese electric vehicle makers. This month, the European Union announced a tariff hike of up to 38 percent from July 4 on electric cars imported from China.

Rivian soars on Wall Street, where shares soar 37% after its deal with Volkswagen, which secured billions in investments in the electric vehicle maker.