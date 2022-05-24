Congratulations on the Golf R, ladies and gentlemen. This year it has been twenty years since the Golf R32 appeared and although the number disappeared, the R badge has remained. To celebrate the anniversary, the brand is now introducing the Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years. They don’t give the Golf an extra 20 horsepower, which is a shame, but enough to make it the most powerful production Golf ever. The new R 20 Years has added 13 horsepower, bringing the total to 333 horsepower.

In addition to some extra power, the Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years has a few nice ones party tricks. When you start the Golf, for example, the speed sounds right up to 2,500 rpm. Not nice for the neighbors, but nice for the driver. In addition, the courtesy lighting shows that you are driving a 20 Years. In addition, the DSG gearbox has been tweaked for more feedback. The Golf also has real carbon fiber in the interior for the first time.

It is not yet known what the Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years will cost. He comes to Europe and to North America. It should appear in showrooms halfway through this year and it will remain on sale for only a year. Volkswagen calls it ‘already a collector’s item’.