Volkswagen will be the first high-volume manufacturer to offer Chat GPT as standard from the second quarter of 2024 in many production vehicles. This was announced during CES 2024, the most important electronics fair in the world, where the brand has presented its first vehicles in which the ChatGPT chatbot based on artificial intelligence is integrated into its IDA voice assistant. In detail, the new chatbot is offered together with the latest generation of the infotainment system on the following models: ID.72, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3, the new Tiguan and the new Passat, as well as the new Golf.

Enabled by Cerence Chat Pro, the integration of ChatGPT into the Volkswagen voice assistant backend offers a multitude of new capabilities that go far beyond previous voice control. For example, the IDA voice assistant can be used to control infotainment, navigation and air conditioning, or to answer general knowledge questions.

In the future, AI will provide additional information in response to further questions as part of its ever-expanding capabilities. This can be useful on many levels during a car trip: enrich conversations, clarify doubts, interact with intuitive language, receive specific information about the vehicle and much more, in hands-free mode.

Nothing changes for the person behind the wheel.. There is no need to create a new account, install a new app or activate ChatGPT: the voice assistant is activated by saying “Hello IDA” or by pressing the button on the steering wheel. IDA automatically prioritizes whether to execute a vehicle function, search for a destination, or adjust the temperature. If the Volkswagen system cannot respond to the request, it is forwarded anonymously to the AI ​​and the usual Volkswagen voice responds.

Likewise, and something that is of great interest and importance to drivers and owners, ChatGPT does not have access to any vehicle data; Questions and answers are deleted immediately to ensure the highest possible level of data protection. This is facilitated by Cerence Chat Pro, which leverages a multitude of sources, including ChatGPT, to allow IDA to provide accurate and relevant answers to almost any query imaginable. The feature also prioritizes safety and seamless integration with IDA's multiple capabilities, offering ease of use to drivers.