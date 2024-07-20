End of the renovation work for the Volkswagen Group Italia headquarters in Verona. In addition to a new facade, the building now boasts highly efficient systems and facilities, offices suitable for smart working methods and canopies withphotovoltaic system on the roof. A structural intervention that has drastically reduced the environmental impact of the building that houses the offices, contributing significantly to the achievement of the objectives set by the environmental mission of Volkswagen Group Italia: compared to 2019, cut CO2 emissions from company activities by 30% and reduce the energy needs of the headquarters by 20% by 2025.

The CEO’s words

“We are proud to have completed this huge renovation project, which contributes to reducing the environmental impact of our headquarters,” comments Marcus Osegowitsch, CEO of Volkswagen Group Italia. “Now Volkswagen Group Italia is not only a greener workplace, but also a modern, welcoming and dynamic environment, which offers different solutions for working in a way that can be adapted to everyone’s needs, with large open spaces and ergonomic furnishings alongside co-working rooms and break areas”.

The main interventions

Among the main interventions, the adoption of glass panels with specific integrated insulating screens on the entire facade of the building, new heat pump cooling and heating systems capable of covering the building’s needs with a reduced consumption of resources and the installation of approximately 520 square meters of photovoltaic shelters with a maximum power of 100 kW to cover external parking spaces. Thanks to the works, the energy efficiency of the building has improved considerably, from class C to A4.

Energy saving

In concrete terms, the energy requirement will go from 228.44 to 40.00 kWh/m2 per year, which will correspond to a reduction in CO2 emissions of 702 t/year (30% less than pre-intervention data). The Volkswagen Group Italia headquarters also meets the requirements to be recognized as an NZEB (Nearly Zero Energy Building). In parallel, climate protection projects have been activated to offset unavoidable emissions, in line with the company’s environmental policy.