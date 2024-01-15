A positive year ended from the point of view of registrations for the Volkswagen Group which closed 2023 with growing sales compared to 2022. In detail, 9.24 million units were registered all over the world, with a growth of 12%. % compared to the previous year. The increase was possible thanks to the contribution of all the regions in which VW operates with its brands, starting from Europe where growth of 19.7% was recorded, passing through North America, which raised the bar with a +17.9%. The Volkswagen Group also grew in China, the main market for the German giant, with a +1.6% despite the difficulties of a market where competition has increased significantly in recent years.

Volkswagen's best-selling electric cars

The share of electric cars delivered by the Volkswagen Group is also growing, with 771,100 units sold globally and a 34.7% increase in BEV registrations compared to 2022. Within the sales mix, the share of cars on tap is equally increased, going from 6.9 to 8.3%. Among the brands, the one that recorded the greatest growth was Seat/Cupra, with an increase of 37.1% over 2022 while MAN dominated among heavy vehicles. The Group's best-selling electric vehicle was the Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 with 223,100 units, followed by the Volkswagen ID.3 with 140,800 vehicles. In third place we find the Audi Q4 e-tron, both in the traditional and Sportback versions which closed the year with 111,700 registrations. Po Skodad Enyaq iV which including the Coupé version totaled 81,700 deliveries while the new Audi Q8 e-tron stopped at 49,000 units (including the Sportback). Cupra Born closed 2023 with 45,300 cars sold while Porsche Taycan registered 40,600. Finally Volkswagen ID, Buzz which ended the year with 28,600 registrations.

Growth in Europe

Analyzing the results In Europe, the Volkswagen Group reached 3,774,500 vehicles sold, with 472,400 electric cars out of total registrations. BEVs therefore grew by 34.2% compared to 2022, with a share rising to 12.1%. The growth in Western Europe is more evident, with +20.6% and 3,271,000 vehicles. In Germany, for example, the Group grew by 15.1% to 1,185,100 units, while in Central and Eastern Europe 503,500 vehicles were delivered, with a

growth of 13.9%.

Now the Group is looking with confidence to 2024 in which the launches of various electric innovations are expected, such as the new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer, ID. Long wheelbase Buzz, Cupra Tavascan, Audi Q6 e-tron3 and Porsche e-Macan which will allow us to expand the range of electric vehicles on the market under the aegis of the brands of the Wolfsburg giant.