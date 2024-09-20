The difficulties that Volkswagen is facing have pushed the German government to evaluate how to support the Wolfsburg giant, also to avoid the spectre of layoffs and especially closures of some of the group’s factories present on German territory. The German Minister of Economy and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck explained that “VW is of fundamental importance for Germany“, during an institutional visit to the city of Papenburg in Lower Saxony while today the representative of the Berlin Executive will be visiting Emden, precisely at one of the Volkswagen plants.

Volkswagen and the Specter of Layoffs

The German government is reportedly studying new and additional measures to incentivize the purchase of electric cars, also supporting a sharply contracting domestic market. Early next week, the German automobile association VDA, the IG Metall union, car manufacturers and suppliers will take part in a summit on the German automotive sector. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Habeck himself has judged he did not want to comment on rumors that 30,000 Volkswagen employees would be laid off, about 10% of the group’s workforce. A spokesperson for the VW Works Council was more direct, judging the analysis that emerged in some German magazines to be unfounded: “This analysis has no basis and is simply nonsense”. A first meeting between Volkswagen and the unions is also scheduled for next week to start negotiations to replace the old labor agreements, which were dissolved by the German group in recent days.